Ghana’s Digital Dream Faces Debt and Red Tape, Mahama Vows Overhaul

President John Mahama has pledged a radical expansion of Ghana’s digital infrastructure, calling it vital to unlocking innovation, modernizing public services, and competing in Africa’s tech race—but admitted the plan must first confront a web of debt, outdated laws, and systemic gaps.

During his State of the Nation address to Parliament, Mahama framed the digital push as non-negotiable for economic survival, detailing plans to bridge connectivity deserts, retool legislation for the AI age, and arm youth with coding skills, even as a crippling GHS 2 billion debt hangs over the sector.

“Our focus on communication and digital technology isn’t optional—it’s the backbone of how we’ll govern, create jobs, and keep pace with a transformed world,” Mahama said, outlining initiatives to democratize access to high-speed internet and integrate artificial intelligence into public systems. Yet he tempered optimism with blunt realism: aging laws, fractured databases, and inadequate cybersecurity tools have left Ghana “playing catch-up” in a region where rivals like Nigeria and Kenya race ahead.

Central to the strategy is revamping policies to accommodate emerging technologies like machine learning and IoT, while fast-tracking the long-stalled Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (KACE) Bill. The legislation would empower the Accra-based tech hub to drive research and training, though critics note similar pledges have languished for years. More immediate is the “One Million Coders” initiative, aiming to equip youth with digital marketing, app development, and coding skills—a direct response to employers’ complaints of a talent mismatch in Ghana’s growing tech ecosystem.

“We’re educating young people for yesterday’s economy, not tomorrow’s,” Mahama said, linking the program to broader efforts to shrink unemployment, now hovering near 14%. While details remain sparse, the plan has drawn cautious praise from industry leaders, who argue that pairing infrastructure with skills could attract offshore investment.

Yet skepticism persists. The sector’s GHS 2 billion debt—largely tied to mismanaged projects and legacy costs—threatens to stall progress, while rampant cybercrime and bureaucratic infighting loom as roadblocks. Analysts stress that success hinges on tackling corruption and ensuring rural areas aren’t left behind in the digital gold rush.

For Mahama, the gamble is clear: either Ghana builds a framework to harness its tech-savvy youth population, or it risks becoming a bystander in Africa’s digital revolution. As one Accra-based startup founder put it, “Infrastructure without accountability is just expensive hardware. This isn’t about cables and codes—it’s about political will.”