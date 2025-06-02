Ghana’s Digital Future: Hope for Africa’s Digital Identity & Sovereignty

Ghana stands at a defining moment in its national journey—one shaped not by gold or cocoa, but by innovation, creativity, enterprise, and connection. Under the renewed leadership of H.E President John Dramani Mahama and the dynamism of Hon. Sam George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, the nation is stepping confidently into the future.

The launch of the 1 Million Coders Initiative is a powerful declaration of intent: to equip one million Ghanaian youth with digital skills and digital literacy, preparing them for high- demand roles in the global digital economy. This initiative is not simply about training—it is about transformation. It seeks to close the digital divide, democratize opportunity, and

future-proof Ghana’s workforce.

Equally visionary is the recently announced $1 billion technology hub, a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This groundbreaking collaboration marks one of the most significant foreign direct investments in Ghana’s technology sector. It promises to create jobs, drive innovation, and make Ghana a regional leader in tech infrastructure, digital entrepreneurship, and advanced skills development.

This hub is more than brick and mortar—it is a symbol of what is possible when leadership is visionary, bold and strategic. The hub lends credence to policy coherence and complementarity required to achieve our digital transformation agenda. The hub will serve as a launchpad for startups, an incubator for ideas, and a magnet for international investors looking to engage with Africa’s rising digital ecosystem. So if one is wondering where the 1

million Ghanaians to be trained and equipped with digital skills will end up, there you have it.

In this new age of digital colonialism, Africa’s digital identity and sovereignty is the heartbeat of the continent’s development, innovation and independence. Africa’s digital sovereignty is crucial to its development. From critical infrastructure ownership to control over data, Africa must be in a position to govern its digital space without let or hinderance.The continent cannot realise its single market objective under the Africa Continental Free Trade initiative under the current digital colonization. And this is why President Mahama’s Reset Agenda in the digital space is highly commendable. Firstly, realignment of the Communications ministry to foster innovation and secondly taking bold and creative initiatives like the 1 million coders (digital skills) program and the $1Billion tech hub to host

Africa’s biggest innovation hub are second to none.

In President Mahama and Minister Sam George, Ghana has leaders who recognize that the next wave of prosperity will be built not on extraction, but on innovation. Their policies are laying the foundation for a resilient, tech-driven economy—one that is inclusive, competitive, and future-ready. We cannot realise our digital sovereignty without digital skills and tools and the necessary infrastructure.

I commend the bold vision of H.E President Mahama and celebrate the efforts of Hon. Sam George in the realisation of the vision. I urge all stakeholders—public and private, local and global—to support this transformative journey. The realisation of the continent’s digital identity and sovereignty is here!

Thank you, President John Dramani Mahama

Mobex Africa, the innovations marketplace

By: George Spencer Quaye