Ghana’s District Road Program Gets New Leader as Former MP Takes Helm

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo and ex-Deputy Minister of Local Government, has officially assumed the role of National Coordinator for the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), signaling a shift in leadership for the critical infrastructure initiative.

The handover ceremony, held Wednesday at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, saw outgoing coordinator Collins Ntim brief Vanderpuye on DRIP’s operations, including its nationwide road construction monitoring systems and equipment distribution across local assemblies.

Launched in July 2024 under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, DRIP aims to bolster road infrastructure in underserved communities, addressing longstanding gaps in rural connectivity. Ntim emphasized the program’s integrated approach, enabling real-time tracking of projects and resource allocation to metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs). Vanderpuye pledged to build on these foundations, stating, “I will ensure continuity and efficiency to meet the needs of our communities.”

The appointment of Vanderpuye, a seasoned lawmaker known for his advocacy for urban development, has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters highlight his grassroots experience as an asset for equitable project implementation, while critics question whether the leadership change aligns with the current government’s infrastructure priorities.

Analysts note the move comes amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s road sector, where delayed projects and uneven resource distribution have fueled public frustration. With DRIP’s success pivotal to rural economic growth, Vanderpuye’s tenure will test the government’s ability to bridge urban-rural divides while navigating fiscal constraints. As one local engineer remarked, “Roads are lifelines. Leadership changes, but potholes don’t wait.”