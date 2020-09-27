Pilipino star boxer John Riel Casimero made a successful defence of his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight crown as he knocked out Ghana’s Duke Micah in the third round of their title fight in Connecticut, United States of America (USA).

The 30-year-old Filipino dominated Duke Micah throughout with a series of punishing body blows, setting a frenetic pace from the opening bell at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

Casimero, who improved to 30-4, with 21 knockouts, had Micah in trouble in the second round, sending the challenger crashing to the canvas with a left hook that left the Ghanaian clinging on.

Micah managed to survive into the third round, but with Casimero sensing victory, the Filipino launched an early onslaught and when a left uppercut followed by a right uppercut left Micah reeling, the referee stepped in to end the bout and earn a third round TKO victory for Casimero.

Duke Micah ahead of this bout was very confident of securing a famous victory over the reining champion from the Philippines.

Many boxing fans in Ghana tipped Micah to put up a good show, but he failed to glitter.