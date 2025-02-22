Ghana’s ‘Dumsor’ Crisis Looms as ECG Revenue Woes Paralyze Power Sector

Ghana’s struggle with erratic electricity supply, locally termed dumsor, risks becoming a prolonged nightmare unless the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) overcomes its crippling revenue collection failures, energy analyst Nana Amoasi VII has warned.

Speaking on Eyewitness News in February 2025, the Institute for Energy Security (IES) Executive Director painted a bleak picture of cascading breakdowns across the energy sector, linking ECG’s financial mismanagement to the nation’s flickering lights.

“The ECG’s inefficiency is a wrecking ball,” Amoasi declared, stressing that the utility’s inability to collect revenue has starved critical players like GRIDCo and power generators of funds needed to maintain infrastructure and operations. Aging transmission lines, unpaid debts to producers, and even gas supply uncertainties now threaten to collapse the grid. “Without fair revenue distribution, every link in this chain weakens,” he added.

The warnings arrive amid escalating public anger. Businesses and households face daily disruptions, compounded by incidents like the theft of a transformer in Kumasi, which left parts of the city in darkness. In Ridge, recent outages blamed on failing infrastructure have further exposed the grid’s fragility. Social media buzzes with frustration, with many Ghanaians comparing the current crisis to the notorious dumsor era of the 2010s.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has appealed for calm, pledging a two-week timeline to stabilize supply. “We inherited a broken system,” he said, deflecting blame to previous administrations. But skepticism runs deep. Critics argue the government’s rhetoric sidesteps systemic rot: ECG’s revenue shortfalls—estimated to be in the millions—remain unaddressed, while debts to private power producers like Karpowership Ghana linger.

Karpowership, responsible for 10% of Ghana’s energy mix, has publicly denied contributing to the crisis, asserting it meets supply targets. Yet this defense offers little solace to citizens navigating sporadic blackouts. Analysts note that even if short-term fixes ease outages, Ghana’s energy stability hinges on overhauling ECG’s collection systems, modernizing GRIDCo’s corroded infrastructure, and settling arrears that deter private investment.

The crisis also underscores a political dilemma. While the government seeks patience, the public’s tolerance wears thin. Memories of past dumsor protests linger, and with elections approaching, the pressure for tangible solutions intensifies. Amoasi’s admonition resonates: “Without revenue, there’s no energy. It’s that simple.”

For now, Ghana remains at a crossroads. The ECG’s revival is non-negotiable—not just for keeping lights on, but for powering an economy already strained by inflation and debt. Yet as officials trade blame and promises, ordinary Ghanaians brace for darker days ahead, their faith in the grid dimming with each unscheduled blackout.