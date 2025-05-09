Ghana’s DVLA Expands Global Presence to Combat Fraudulent Driver Licenses

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) will establish six international offices to address the widespread issue of counterfeit Ghanaian driving licenses among citizens living abroad.

The initiative, announced during the commissioning of a new 24-hour service center in Adentan Municipality on May 7, 2025, targets countries with significant Ghanaian diasporas, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Dubai, and South Africa.

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey stated the overseas offices aim to streamline access to legitimate licenses while curbing forgery networks. “Ghanaians abroad will no longer need to rely on middlemen or unverified channels,” he said, noting partnerships with embassies to pilot the program. The Adentan facility, equipped to handle driver licensing and vehicle registration, exemplifies the agency’s push toward digitized services and regulatory efficiency.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe emphasized the DVLA’s role in safeguarding road safety standards. “The authority must ensure every vehicle on Ghana’s roads meets compliance requirements,” he said, urging improved service delivery aligned with national and international benchmarks.

The expansion responds to mounting concerns over fraudulent licenses, which undermine Ghana’s transportation credibility and diaspora security. By enabling direct access to authenticated documents, the DVLA seeks to reduce legal risks for Ghanaians abroad while strengthening cross-border regulatory cooperation.

Analysts note the move reflects broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s licensing infrastructure amid rising global mobility. However, challenges such as coordinating with foreign jurisdictions, ensuring consistent service quality, and combating entrenched counterfeit networks could test the initiative’s effectiveness. Success may hinge on public awareness campaigns to steer users toward official channels and robust verification systems to deter fraud.

As Ghana positions itself as a regional leader in transportation governance, the DVLA’s overseas rollout signals a proactive approach to aligning local standards with global expectations. While the program’s impact will unfold over time, it underscores the growing imperative for nations to address transnational bureaucratic vulnerabilities in an increasingly interconnected world.