Ghana’s DVLA Stirs Debate with Plan to Regulate Informal ‘Goro Boys’

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has ignited public debate with its controversial decision to formalize the operations of informal intermediaries known as goro boys, who are often accused of exploiting bureaucratic delays for profit.

DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey defended the policy shift this week, arguing that regulation—not expulsion—could curb corruption and streamline services for citizens.

For years, goro boys have operated in the shadows outside DVLA offices, offering to expedite vehicle registrations, license renewals, and other processes for a fee. While critics condemn their role in fostering bribery and unequal access, Kotey insists integration could transform them into accountable actors. “We’ve tried chasing them out for years. Maybe it’s time to try something new,” he said, outlining plans to train intermediaries, issue official IDs, and cap service fees.

Supporters view the move as a pragmatic response to systemic inefficiencies. Lengthy queues, opaque procedures, and staff shortages have long plagued DVLA operations, creating a reliance on goro boys who understand the system’s loopholes. By bringing them under state oversight, the agency aims to standardize pricing, reduce under-the-table payments, and convert hundreds of informal workers into legitimate service providers.

Yet skepticism persists. Opponents argue the policy risks legitimizing individuals who previously profited from dysfunction, potentially demoralizing DVLA staff and emboldening bad actors. Enforcement also poses challenges: intermediaries accustomed to higher unofficial fees may resist transparency, while strained monitoring systems could enable continued exploitation.

The debate mirrors broader tensions in Ghana over reforming entrenched informal systems. While the DVLA’s strategy is unconventional, Kotey maintains it addresses a reality where goro boys fill gaps the state has yet to resolve. Success, analysts say, hinges on rigorous implementation—and whether public trust in the agency can outweigh fears of backroom dealings enduring in new forms.

As the policy takes shape, its impact will be closely watched, offering a potential blueprint for other institutions grappling with similar challenges across West Africa.