Ghana’s E-Levy Reimagined: Could a Tax Become a Pension Lifeline?

Franklin Cudjoe, President of the policy think tank IMANI Africa, has sparked renewed debate over Ghana’s contentious Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by proposing an unconventional pivot: transforming the tax into a universal pension fund.

In a social media post this week, Cudjoe argued that repurposing the levy—a 1.5% charge on digital transactions—into a national savings scheme could turn a widely criticized fiscal measure into a long-term economic safety net for citizens.

“Why scrap the E-Levy when we can redefine it?” Cudjoe wrote on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting the creation of a Ghana Universal Pension (GUP-Tier 4) fund. Developed in collaboration with Axis Pensions, the proposal aims to allocate E-Levy revenues into two streams: a mandatory retirement account requiring a 10-year lock-in period, and a flexible savings pool allowing voluntary contributions. Both would channel funds into strategic sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, and manufacturing, generating returns while fueling job creation.

The pitch arrives as Ghana’s economy faces mounting pressures—from a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 80% to inflation hovering near 40%—and amid election-year promises by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to abolish the E-Levy.

Critics have long assailed the tax as regressive, disproportionately burdening low-income households and small businesses. Yet Cudjoe contends that reframing it as a savings tool could shift public sentiment. “If citizens see their contributions building personal wealth rather than vanishing into government coffers, the narrative changes,” he explained.

Ghana’s pension landscape underscores the urgency. Only 15% of the country’s 13-million-strong workforce actively contributes to retirement plans, with total pension assets stagnating at $4.3 billion—a fraction of Nigeria’s $28 billion and South Africa’s $213 billion. Analysts estimate Cudjoe’s model could grow Ghana’s pension holdings to GHS 170 billion (roughly $13.5 billion) within 15 years, providing a domestic funding alternative to risky Eurobonds and IMF bailouts.

Skepticism, however, looms. Past mismanagement of public funds, including scandals like the misused National Health Insurance levies, has eroded trust in state-led financial schemes. Cudjoe’s proposal seeks to counter this by advocating for an independent oversight board and real-time digital tracking of contributions—a transparency measure aimed at reassuring wary citizens.

The plan’s viability hinges on political will. With the NDC doubling down on its anti-E-Levy stance and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) yet to comment, policymakers face a dilemma: cling to a unpopular tax or gamble on reinventing it. For Cudjoe, the choice is clear. “We can’t keep taxing people without offering tangible returns,” he asserted. “This isn’t just about revenue—it’s about reimagining how Ghana finances its future.”

As the nation navigates its economic crossroads, the proposal underscores a broader truth: in an era of tightening global capital, innovation in domestic resource mobilization may no longer be optional—but a necessity. Whether this vision gains traction, however, depends on bridging the gap between bold ideas and public buy-in. For now, the E-Levy’s fate remains as uncertain as Ghana’s fiscal horizon.