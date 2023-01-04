Ghana’s e-Pharmacy platform goes live nationwide today

The Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform, otherwise known as e-Pharmacy platform, goes live nationwide today, Wednesday, January 3, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

Ghana’s nationwide e-pharmacy platform, the first of its kind in any African country and one of the few in the world, is a platform of registered pharmacies, affording the Ghanaian public the ease of uploading and buying prescribed medicines and getting it delivered to their locations, once they register on the platform with their Ghanacard.

Announcing the full operationalisation of the initiative on his Facebook page, after a successful six-month pilot, Dr. Bawumia, who spearheaded the e-pharmacy with stakeholders of the pharmaceutical industry, expressed delight at the convenience it will bring to Ghanaians, as well as its expected boost to the pharmaceutical industry.

The e-pharmacy platform, adds to the numerous digitalisation initiatives, which have been successfully implemented in the past six years under the current government.

Key among them are: the digital national identification system (Ghanacard), national digital property address system, mobile money interoperability, universal QR Code, as well as digitisation of governemnt services at the ports, registrar general, DVLA, passport application, and many others.

In the health sector, the e-pharmacy platform adds to the successful medical drone delivery service, which delivers essential drugs in real time through drones to remote parts of the country.