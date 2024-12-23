Ghana’s Eagles Secure Third Place at 2024 Rugby Africa Repechage Pool A Tournament

Ghana’s national men’s rugby union team, the Eagles, secured third place at the 2024 Rugby Africa Repechage Pool A tournament held at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Tunisia from December 18 to 22, 2024.

The tournament, which was a crucial qualifier for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda, brought together strong teams including Zambia, Nigeria, and hosts Tunisia.

With only one spot available to progress to the repechage grand finale against Morocco, the champions of Pool B, the stakes were high. A successful campaign was critical for teams aiming for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, which is an essential step on the road to the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Ghana’s journey started with a challenging match against Zambia on December 18. Despite a determined effort, the Eagles were defeated 31-22, effectively ending their hopes of advancing to the grand finale.

However, the team displayed resilience, regrouping for the third-place playoff against regional rivals Nigeria on December 22. In a match marked by five changes to their lineup, the Eagles dominated the field, securing a 24-19 victory to claim third place.

The tournament was also marked by Tunisia’s impressive performances. After defeating Nigeria 34-10 in their opening match, Tunisia went on to beat Zambia 29-7 in the final, clinching a spot in the repechage grand finale against Morocco.

Although Ghana’s Eagles did not achieve their ultimate goal, their spirited performance throughout the tournament highlighted their potential. The third-place finish serves as a stepping stone as they look to build on their progress for future campaigns in African rugby.