Ghana’s Early IMF Exit Could Trigger Economic Turbulence, Expert Warns

Renowned economist Professor Godfred Bokpin has issued a stark warning over Ghana’s potential exit from its $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in 2026, cautioning that an early withdrawal without a clear transition plan could destabilize the nation’s fragile economic recovery.

His remarks, made during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, highlight growing tensions between government assurances and expert concerns about fiscal sustainability.

“Exiting the IMF program prematurely poses considerable risk,” said Bokpin, a finance scholar at the University of Ghana. He argued that Ghana’s original 2023 IMF agreement was structured with the expectation of either an extension or a follow-up program to ensure continuity. Without this, he warned, the government could face renewed market skepticism, delayed access to international capital until 2027, and a prolonged debt restructuring process lasting up to four years. “The stability we’ve achieved is conditional,” he stressed. “A misstep here could erase gains.”

The caution comes amid conflicting signals from Ghana’s leadership. President John Dramani Mahama, speaking to Bloomberg TV at the Munich Security Conference, doubled down on his administration’s commitment to the current IMF timeline, ruling out an extension. “Our focus is disciplined implementation of the existing program,” he said, framing adherence to the 2026 deadline as a marker of fiscal responsibility.

Analysts, however, question the optimism. Ghana’s economy, though showing signs of recovery with reduced inflation and a steadier cedi, remains vulnerable. The country is still negotiating complex debt restructuring deals with external creditors, including a pending agreement with bondholders. Bokpin noted that even after restructuring, regaining investor confidence would require years of demonstrated prudence. “The international market has a long memory,” he said. “They’ll need consistent proof of reform before reopening doors.”

Critics argue that Mahama’s stance may prioritize political optics over economic pragmatism. An early IMF exit could appeal to voters wary of austerity, but experts warn it risks leaving Ghana without a financial safety net amid global uncertainties. The IMF program currently provides not just funding but also a credibility anchor for reforms, from tax policy adjustments to public spending controls.

The debate underscores a broader challenge for developing nations balancing IMF oversight with sovereignty. For Ghana, the path forward hinges on whether it can sustainably self-finance its ambitions—a prospect Bokpin views as premature. “This isn’t just about meeting deadlines,” he said. “It’s about securing a future where Ghana isn’t forced back to the negotiating table in crisis mode.”

As the 2026 deadline looms, the government’s next moves will test its resolve to walk a tightrope between political promises and economic realities.