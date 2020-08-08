The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana said Friday its objective of putting in place a credible register ahead of the December polls is on track after it concluded mass registration of voters.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services Eric Bossman Asare disclosed the EC’s provisional figures indicate the electoral body had registered a little over 15 million people within 37 days, excluding figures from the last day.

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), about 57 percent of Ghanaians are of voting age.

“The Commission’s objective of ensuring a credible register is on track. A clean voters’ register is a prerequisite for free, fair and transparent polls,” Asare said during a press conference to brief the public on the activities of the EC within the registration period.

“This is going to be the last time we are going to have official mass registration exercise. We are doing everything possible so that we will be only adding on to it and no new register compilation in the foreseeable future,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the EC is set to organize a two-day mop-up exercise on Saturday and Sunday after which it will announce the total number of persons in the country’s electoral roll.

With the compilation of the new voters’ register over, the EC has cleared a major hurdle and can proceed with other processes towards the December 7 general election.

The EC mass registration of prospective registrants began on June 30 and ended on Thursday.