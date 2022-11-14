Ghana’s EC Scraps 17 Unqualified Political Entities

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has abolished 17 political parties following their failure to comply with laws governing political parties in the country.

The EC announced the decision in a statement on Monday, saying the certificates of the affected parties have been canceled since Nov. 1.

The statement explained that none of the 17 political parties had national or regional offices as required by the law of political parties.

“The EC has therefore struck out the names of the 17 parties from the list of political parties registered in Ghana,” said the statement.

The EC carried out a nationwide exercise between May and June and asked the relevant parties to show proof of their existence. But these 17 parties failed to comply with the directive, leading to the EC’s decision.

Ghana is expected to hold its next general elections in 2024. Enditem