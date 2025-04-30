Ghana’s ECG Faces Scandal Over Missing Containers Amid Governance Concerns

Ghana’s Electricity Company (ECG) is embroiled in a significant scandal after 1,357 containers of electrical equipment, imported between 2023 and 2024, were reported missing.

The containers, holding cables, transformers, and critical infrastructure components, were intended for national energy projects but vanished before reaching their destinations, raising alarms over procurement practices and institutional governance.

The discrepancy came to light in January 2025 during a routine inspection by newly appointed Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor at Tema Port. A subsequent investigation revealed only 1,134 containers could be accounted for, with 40 later recovered from a private warehouse in Kpone linked to an Indian businessman. Fourteen individuals, including port officials and logistics contractors, have been arrested as authorities probe potential theft or fraud.

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor attributed the crisis to systemic governance failures within ECG, a state-owned entity responsible for power distribution in southern Ghana. “Which company, knowing its liquidity constraints, would recklessly import materials it cannot clear?” he questioned, criticizing ECG’s decision to procure goods via Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) contracts. This method left ECG responsible for clearing shipments at Ghana’s congested ports, accruing over $8 million in demurrage fees. Dr. Donkor advocated for “X-Warehouse” procurement, where suppliers handle customs, to mitigate financial risks.

Ethical breaches further compounded the scandal. Factories allegedly purchased and melted down ECG-consigned cables, acts Dr. Donkor called “criminal,” likening them to handling stolen goods. “Cables are finished products, not raw materials. Factories failed basic due diligence by not verifying sources,” he stated, urging legal action under anti-money laundering laws.

Accountability demands have expanded beyond ECG’s suspended CEO to its board of directors. Dr. Donkor emphasized collective responsibility under Ghana’s Companies Act, noting board approvals for problematic procurement policies. “Governance is a collective duty. Sacrificing the CEO alone won’t fix systemic rot,” he asserted.

Energy Minister Jinapor has pledged reforms, including digitized tracking of imports and revised procurement guidelines. The scandal underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s state-owned enterprises, where political appointments often overshadow technical oversight. Delays in grid projects, critical for reducing power outages, highlight operational repercussions.

The incident reignites debates over privatization versus state management of utilities. Analysts stress adopting private-sector governance standards to prevent recurrence. As Ghana navigates a fragile energy transition, restoring public trust in ECG remains pivotal to securing stable electricity access for households and industries alike.

The missing containers symbolize deeper institutional vulnerabilities, prompting calls for transparency and accountability in managing national assets. With investigations ongoing, stakeholders await actionable reforms to safeguard Ghana’s energy future.