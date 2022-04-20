Ghana’s economic challenges need collective efforts – Chief

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, says finding solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges require collective efforts from the citizenry.

He said ensuring the well-being of the people was a joint responsibility and the government could not do it alone, without required collective efforts and contributions from the people to help address the current economic challenges that the country was facing.

Naa Domalae made the said during the second session of the House held in Wa on Tuesday, where the newly enskinned Nandom Naa, Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII was sworn into office as a member of the House.

Naa Domalae, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Diffiama Traditional Area, however, applauded the government for the commitment shown to finding solutions to the challenges that the economy was facing due to the global crisis.

He appealed to the traditional rulers in the region to support the efforts of the government towards finding a solution to the global crisis, which he said had affected Ghana’s economy and the livelihoods of the people.

Naa Domalae, however, entreated the media to be circumspect in their reportage on the true state of the economy and avoid sensationalism, which he noted could scare investors away.

“The media must avoid sensationalism, given that the media remain the fourth arm of government and serve as the voice of the voiceless”, he stated,

Naa Dikomwine Domalae, urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) and the Telecommunication Companies to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians had the Ghana Card to register their SIM Cards.

He also pleaded with the citizens who were not able to register their SIM Cards with their Ghana Cards to take advantage of the extension of the time provided to them and participate fully to get their SIM Cards registered.

Talking about development projects, Naa Domalae drew the attention of the government to the deplorable nature of roads in the region, bearing in mind that, “we are almost in the rainy season”.

He called on the government to prevail on contractors involved in the construction and repairing of damaged roads to be diligent and speedily deliver quality road infrastructure to the region.

The government should not also relent in its efforts to supply improved and early maturing seedlings to farmers to increase food crops production.

The Daffiama Naa gave the assurance that traditional rulers in the region would complement government’s efforts by encouraging the youth to participate actively in the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme in the 2022 farming season.

“We will continue to collaborate with you at all levels and times, and never hesitate to involve us when our support is required” he said.

The President of the House commended its Judicial Committees, which had worked assiduously to dispose of a number of cases pending before the House until last quarter of 2021 when its activities stalled due to the lack of a Counsellor.

Naa Domalae appealed to the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to facilitate the engagement of a Counsellor for the House to continue sitting to dispose of the rest of the cases before them.

Naa Domalae, Naa Professor Chiir to hold himself out with dignity and avoid doing things that could bring the name of the Chieftaincy Institution into disrepute.

He admonished the Nandom-Naa to take note of some of the things he used to do as an ordinary person; he could no longer do them now as a chief.

“Your conduct from henceforth shall be guided by the provisions in the Royal Code of Ethics. Your life must be an exemplary one for all to emulate”, he said.