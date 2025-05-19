Ghana’s Economic Crossroads: Progress and Persistent Challenges in Key Sectors

Ghana faces critical economic decisions as recent developments reveal both progress and systemic vulnerabilities across major sectors.

The Mahama administration’s 120-Day Social Contract shows partial fulfillment of economic promises, including tax reforms and a national economic dialogue, while struggling to address deeper structural issues like business informality and unsustainable flagship programs.

In currency markets, the cedi’s appreciation to GH¢13/USD has yet to translate to consumer price relief due to inventory cycles and multi-layered cost pressures. Traders’ associations have pledged gradual price adjustments contingent on sustained exchange rate stability. The upcoming Ghana Automotive Summit highlights policy inconsistencies threatening local assemblers, with used vehicles dominating 70% of the market despite industrialization efforts.

The government’s plan to expand cocoa cultivation by 200,000 hectares confronts demographic and productivity challenges, as aging farmers and low yields persist. IMANI analysis suggests this land acquisition must be paired with youth engagement strategies and value chain reforms to achieve meaningful impact.

These developments occur against Ghana’s ongoing negotiations with the IMF and efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability. The convergence of currency dynamics, industrial policy, and agricultural challenges presents both opportunities and risks for the nation’s medium-term economic trajectory.