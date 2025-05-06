Ghana’s Economic Growth Contrasts with Banking Sector Vulnerabilities

Ghana’s private sector expanded at its strongest pace in over four years in April 2025, as indicated by a surge in the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) to 52.6.

The growth, driven by sharper increases in output, new orders, and employment, signals improving economic momentum amid easing inflation. However, this optimism is tempered by a stark warning from Fitch Solutions, which ranks Ghana’s banking sector as the most exposed to loan defaults in Sub-Saharan Africa, with non-performing loans (NPLs) hitting 21.8% and capital buffers thinning to 14.0%.

The PMI data revealed robust demand and inventory-building efforts, with firms linking expansion to stabilizing economic conditions. Input cost inflation slowed to a 14-month low, while output price rises eased to their weakest since early 2024. “Growth stepped up a gear, suggesting real momentum,” said Andrew Harker of S&P Global, noting softer inflation and business confidence as key drivers.

Yet Ghana’s financial stability faces headwinds. Fitch attributes the banking sector’s fragility to fallout from the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which eroded balance sheets, and a high-interest environment straining borrowers. “Ghana ranks highest in NPLs and near the bottom in capital strength,” the report stated, underscoring urgent need for reforms. While broader Sub-Saharan Africa shows resilience with Nigeria and Kenya bolstered by stronger capital ratios Ghana’s lenders grapple with profitability pressures and global risks, including potential spillovers from U.S. tariff policies and volatile interest rates.

Fitch warns that prolonged high rates could stifle credit growth, while abrupt cuts might destabilize asset quality. Ghana’s banks, already isolated regionally, face compounded challenges without regulatory intervention. Analysts note that the private sector’s recovery, though promising, hinges on addressing financial system weaknesses. Easing inflation may relieve borrower stress, but structural overhauls are critical to sustain growth.

The juxtaposition of Ghana’s PMI surge and banking vulnerabilities highlights a dual reality: short-term economic gains amid systemic risks. As global monetary shifts test emerging markets, Ghana’s path to stability will require balancing private sector dynamism with financial sector reforms to avert a drag on long-term growth.

S&P Global’s PMI and Fitch’s analysis collectively underscore the complexity of Ghana’s economic landscape. While PMI trends reflect cyclical recovery, systemic banking risks rooted in legacy debt and external pressures demand strategic policymaking to ensure growth is not undermined by financial instability.