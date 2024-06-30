Ghana’s Economic Growth ‘Jobless’ Despite Decade of Development – Report

Ghana’s 2023 National Human Development Report (NHDR), released on Thursday, highlights a concerning trend.

Despite significant economic growth and improvements in governance and public services over the past 15 years, the country has struggled to generate meaningful employment opportunities.

The report, “The Future Value of Work in Ghana: Pathways to Sustainable Jobs,” co-authored by the United Nations Development Program, the Ghana Statistical Service, and the National Development Planning Commission, underscores that while sectors like natural resource extraction and technology-driven services expanded, they failed to effectively absorb the labour force.

According to the NHDR, the informal sector now encompasses about 75% of Ghana’s workforce, primarily due to the scarcity of formal sector opportunities. This shift has exacerbated youth unemployment, with 65% of young people aged 15 to 24 experiencing joblessness.

The report traces a decline in Ghana’s employment rate from 68.8% in 2006 to 58% in 2022, reflecting the persistent challenges in translating economic growth into job creation and poverty reduction.

It calls for urgent collaboration between the government, private sector, civil society, and individuals to develop strategies that foster sustainable employment for Ghana’s youth. It emphasizes the critical importance of inclusive economic policies and investment in sectors with high job creation potential.