Ghana’s economic growth slows to 2.9 percent in third quarter

Ghana’s economic growth slows to 2.9 per cent year-on year in the third quarter of this year compared to 6.5 per cent in the same period of 2021, Professor Samuel Annim, the Government Statistician, said on Wednesday.

The mining and quarrying, information and communication, education, crops and fishing sub-sectors were the main drivers of GDP growth for the third quarter of 2022.

The GDP growth rate without oil and gas for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.6 per cent, compared to 8.2 per cent rate recorded in 2021.

The agriculture sector recorded the highest growth of 4.6 per cent, followed by the services sector with a growth of 3.9 per cent and the industry sector of 0.9 per cent.

He said the main sub-sectors with more than 10 percent expansion in quarter three of 2022 were information and communication (18.4 per cent), mining and quarrying (14.9 per cent) and education (10.2 per cent).

Nine sub-sectors contracted in quarter three of 2022 are professional, administrative and support services activities, other personal service activities and manufacturing.

The rest are construction, real estate, hotel and restaurants, trade, electricity and water.