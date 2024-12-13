Ghana’s Economic Resurgence Exceeds Expectations, Solidifying Its Position as an African Leader

Ghana’s economy has defied expectations in 2024, demonstrating resilience and robust growth despite global challenges.

The country’s performance reflects its steadfast commitment to fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and inclusive economic development. According to the Ministry of Finance, Ghana’s exceptional economic recovery not only highlights its resilience but also positions it as a leader in the regional economic revival across Africa.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) confirms the country’s strong performance, reporting a remarkable real GDP growth rate of 6.3% for the first three quarters of 2024. This marks a significant leap from the 2.6% growth recorded during the same period in 2023. The economy experienced substantial quarterly growth, with 4.8% in the first quarter, 7.0% in the second, and an impressive 7.2% in the third quarter—the highest quarterly growth in five years.

The non-oil sector also saw strong expansion, growing by an average of 6.2% in the first three quarters of the year, compared to 2.6% in 2023. This growth was driven by robust performances across key industries, with the non-oil economy seeing growth rates of 4.3% in Q1, 6.6% in Q2, and 7.7% in Q3.

The industrial sector led the way with an average growth of 8.9% in the first three quarters, with significant contributions from mining and quarrying, which saw a 15% increase, and construction, which grew by 9%. The oil and gas sector also posted strong growth, despite a slight contraction in Q3, while manufacturing grew by 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the services sector expanded by 5%, with standout performances from information and communication, which grew by 15.9%, and financial services, which saw a 6.9% increase. Despite challenges in the accommodation and food services subsector, the transport and storage sector showed steady growth.

Agriculture, another key pillar of the economy, grew by 4.6%, driven by strong performances in both crop production and livestock.

With such outstanding results, Ghana is set to surpass its revised GDP growth forecast of 4% for 2024, as outlined in the IMF-supported Programme. This post-debt restructuring performance is particularly noteworthy given that many countries emerging from similar financial adjustments tend to grow at more modest rates of 1-2%.

Looking ahead, the government is focused on sustaining this growth through strategic initiatives designed to further strengthen the economy and improve living standards. These include the continuation of the “Planting for Food and Jobs” program, the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme, the “One District, One Factory” initiative, and the Ghana CARES Programme, among others.

With these efforts, Ghana aims to build on its current momentum and solidify its place as a leader in Africa’s economic recovery.