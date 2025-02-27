Ghana’s Economic Stability in Peril as Inflation and Cedi Woes Persist, Warns Think Tank

Ghana’s economy remains mired in instability despite a $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout program, with inflation stubbornly above 20% for 34 consecutive months and the cedi’s depreciation rate hitting alarming levels, a new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned.

The Accra-based think tank cautioned that prolonged macroeconomic turbulence risks derailing growth, exacerbating unemployment, and deepening the country’s fiscal crisis unless urgent reforms are adopted.

Consumer price inflation, which peaked at 54.1% in December 2022 during Ghana’s worst economic crisis in decades, eased to 23.2% by December 2023 but stalled at 23.5% in January 2025—marking nearly three years of inflation persistently breaching the 20% threshold. The IFS highlighted that such prolonged instability had not been seen since the 2008 global financial crisis, when inflation crossed 20% for six months. Historically, Ghana maintained single-digit inflation for 31 consecutive months between 2010 and 2012, underscoring the severity of the current crisis.

The cedi’s sharp depreciation further compounds these challenges. While the local currency’s annual decline against the U.S. dollar slowed to 19.2% in 2024 from 30% in 2022, this remains double the 9.4% average depreciation rate recorded between 2001 and 2021. “Such sustained volatility was unheard of before 2022,” the report noted, attributing the turmoil to oversized fiscal deficits, unsustainable debt accumulation, and lax monetary controls.

The IFS urged President John Mahama’s government to prioritize aggressive fiscal consolidation, even as Ghana resumes debt service payments following its domestic and external debt restructuring. “Without curbing deficits and stabilizing the macroenvironment, sluggish growth will persist, worsening unemployment,” the report stated. It criticized over-reliance on taxing “already struggling” households and businesses, arguing this approach stifles competitiveness and fails to deliver sustainable revenue.

Instead, the think tank pushed for overhauling Ghana’s extractive sector, which contributes 15% of tax revenues but remains dominated by foreign firms. It advocated shifting from concession-based mining and oil contracts to production-sharing agreements, which could retain more wealth domestically. “Ghana cannot plead poverty while foreign companies pocket lion’s shares of resource revenues,” the IFS asserted, citing studies showing such reforms could align government income with African peers.

Monetary policy also came under scrutiny. The Bank of Ghana’s Gold Purchase Program (GPP), launched in 2021 to boost reserves and stabilize the cedi, has expanded liquidity sharply—broad money supply growth surged to 33.7% in 2024 from 12% in 2021. While the central bank credits the GPP with bolstering reserves, the IFS called for an independent review to assess its role in fueling inflation, urging tighter liquidity controls beyond hiking interest rates.

Economists warn that Ghana’s path to stability hinges on political will. “The IMF program provides breathing room, but without structural shifts—like cracking down on extractive sector leaks and pruning wasteful spending—the crisis will linger,” said Accra-based analyst Kwame Osei. With public debt still near 85% of GDP and the cedi under relentless pressure, the Mahama administration faces a defining test: translate the IFS’s stark warnings into actionable reforms—or risk another spiral into turmoil.