Ghana’s Economy Expands 5.7% on Industry Boom as IMF Reforms Gain Traction

Ghana’s economy accelerated to 5.7% growth in 2024, outpacing the previous year’s revised 3.1% as industrial output and IMF-backed reforms helped stabilize the crisis-battered nation, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service.

The rebound, driven by a 7.1% surge in industrial activity—led by construction and mining—marks a critical turnaround for the West African cocoa and gold exporter, which has grappled with inflation exceeding 40% and a currency in freefall just two years ago.

Despite a fourth-quarter slowdown to 0.2% growth, the full-year figures signal progress under President John Mahama’s austerity measures and a $3 billion IMF bailout program launched in 2023. The industrial sector’s robust performance offset softer gains in services (5.9%) and agriculture (2.8%), with ICT sub-sector growth skyrocketing 15.8% as digital infrastructure investments bore fruit.

The IMF program, aimed at curbing debt distress and restoring fiscal credibility, has helped stabilize the cedi, which depreciated just 8% against the dollar in 2024 compared to 50% in 2022. Inflation has cooled to 18% from its 2023 peak, though structural challenges persist. Mahama, who returned to office in January, has vowed to scrap “nuisance taxes” stifling businesses while luring foreign investment to sectors like lithium mining and renewable energy—a pivot from the previous administration’s focus on debt restructuring.

Economists caution that risks linger. Public debt remains elevated at 75% of GDP, and delayed payments to cocoa farmers threaten to undermine the agricultural sector’s fragile recovery. Yet the industrial resurgence, fueled by infrastructure projects like the $2 billion Accra SkyTrain and gold exports hitting record highs, suggests Ghana may finally be turning a corner.

The IMF’s latest review praised Accra’s “strong reform commitment” but urged faster progress on revenue mobilization and energy sector reforms. For Mahama, the growth figures offer political ammunition as he navigates backlash over subsidy cuts and utility hikes. With elections looming in 2028, the stakes are clear: sustain momentum or risk reigniting the economic turmoil that defined Ghana’s lost decade.