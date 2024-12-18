Ghana’s Economy Faces Stagnation Despite Government’s Claims of Resilience

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams’ recent assertion that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is handing over a “resilient economy” to the incoming Mahama administration paints an overly optimistic picture of Ghana’s economic outlook.

However, his claims are at odds with the reality many Ghanaians continue to face as they bear the consequences of years of economic mismanagement.

While the government highlights a reduction in inflation from a peak of 54% in 2022 to 23% in 2024, this decline offers little relief to the average Ghanaian, whose purchasing power remains severely diminished. Prices for everyday goods remain high, and despite a downward trend in inflation, Ghana continues to grapple with one of the highest inflation rates in Africa. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inflation is expected to remain elevated until at least 2025, reflecting systemic weaknesses in monetary policy and the broader economy.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance’s latest reports tout a 5.1% GDP growth in the third quarter of 2024, with particular praise for sectors such as construction, ICT, and mining. While these sectors may show positive growth, the broader economic benefits have been uneven. Job creation remains insufficient, and small businesses continue to struggle with high borrowing costs and limited access to capital. The government’s focus on extractive industries has failed to produce substantial economic relief for the average Ghanaian.

The cedi, despite claims of improved foreign reserves, remains vulnerable to external shocks. The currency depreciated by over 50% in 2023, and volatility persists in 2024, as highlighted in the IMF’s third review report. While the Bank of Ghana has used its reserves to stabilize the cedi, this is merely a temporary fix that does not address the underlying structural issues affecting the currency. Without robust economic reforms, the cedi’s instability is likely to continue.

Debt levels remain a major concern, with public debt currently standing at 78% of GDP. The government’s excessive borrowing, coupled with fiscal mismanagement, has pushed Ghana to the brink. The IMF’s $3 billion bailout has provided temporary relief, but it underscores the fiscal recklessness of the NPP administration. Despite this, the Finance Minister has claimed credit for securing the bailout, failing to acknowledge that it was a necessary intervention following the government’s own economic missteps.

The energy sector, another persistent headache, continues to drain public resources. The IMF projects energy sector shortfalls to reach 2.2% of GDP in 2024, exacerbated by inefficiencies and high costs associated with liquid fuel procurement. The Electricity Company of Ghana remains in arrears, and efforts to resolve the sector’s legacy debts have yet to yield tangible results. These issues represent a significant drag on the broader economy.

Unemployment and poverty levels have worsened under the current administration, with the IMF estimating that nearly 30% of Ghanaians now live below the extreme poverty line. While the government touts job gains in sectors such as mining and construction, these sectors are highly localized, and the informal economy, where the majority of Ghanaians work, continues to face significant challenges. The government’s inability to create enough jobs to match the growing population has deepened the country’s economic crisis.

Despite the government’s claims of economic resilience, the facts tell a different story. The IMF, World Bank, and other independent sources point to a fragile economy burdened by debt, inflation, and structural inefficiencies. The Ministry of Finance’s reports selectively highlight positive statistics while glossing over the more pressing challenges facing the country.

As Ghana prepares for a change in leadership, the incoming administration will inherit an economy that remains on life support. The current government’s portrayal of economic success is little more than a rebranding exercise, aimed at masking the underlying issues that continue to affect the everyday lives of Ghanaians. The next administration will face significant challenges in steering the country toward recovery. The reality of Ghana’s economic situation is far more complex than the government’s narrative suggests, and Ghanaians deserve transparency and accountability in addressing these critical issues.