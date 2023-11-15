Ghana’s economy set to exceed GH¢1 trillion in 2024

Ghana’s economy is expected to exceed GH¢1 trillion in 2024, as disclosed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. He highlighted that, in President Akufo-Addo’s final year in office, the country’s economic value is forecasted to rise from GH¢219.5 billion in 2016 to the historic GH¢1 trillion milestone.

In his address to parliament on Wednesday, Ofori-Atta underscored the significance of the 2024 Budget, stating, “Mr. Speaker, the 2024 Budget is particularly noteworthy as we anticipate crossing the GH¢1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) threshold for the first time in our economic history. To reiterate, Ghana’s economy, under President Akufo-Addo’s final year in office, is projected to reach over GH¢1 trillion in 2024, compared to GH¢219.5 billion in 2016.

“Mr. Speaker, with such a momentous milestone on the horizon, the government is committed to safeguarding the foundation for sustained economic growth at all costs. This foundation has been established through the hard work and patience of the Ghanaian people. We pledge to protect it for all our citizens, particularly fostering private sector growth, by ensuring that the necessary enabling factors are in place and accessible to all.”