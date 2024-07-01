Ghana’s Economy Shows Strong Recovery – Finance Minister

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Dr Amin Adam, has lauded the country’s economic recovery, citing significant progress following the successful implementation of a debt restructuring program.

Ghana recently attained approval from the IMF Board for the second review of a $3 billion program, resulting in the immediate release of $360 million. This brings total disbursements to $1.56 billion, marking a pivotal moment in Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts.

Addressing a joint press conference with the IMF on July 1, Dr. Amin Adam highlighted several positive economic indicators indicating robust recovery. He reported that Ghana’s GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2024 reached 4.7%, marking the highest growth rate since Q4 of 2020.

“The economy continues to show strong signs of recovery, particularly in Quarter 1 of 2024; the results were remarkable,” Dr Adam stated. He noted that the growth was driven by industry, with a growth rate of 6.8%, followed by agriculture at 4.1% and services at 3.3%.

Dr. Adam emphasized the significance of the industry’s performance, particularly in manufacturing, as a pivotal driver of economic growth and job creation. “Manufacturing is going to grow continuously, and that will mean more jobs and more wealth for the Ghanaian people,” he affirmed.

With a determined tone, Dr. Amin Adam concluded, “We have turned the corner, as we have said over and over,” underscoring Ghana’s steady path towards economic resurgence and prosperity.