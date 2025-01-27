Ghana’s Economy Shows Strong Recovery in 2024, Driven by IMF-backed Reforms and Gold Exports

Ghana has seen a significant improvement in its macroeconomic environment in 2024, thanks to reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and strong gold exports, according to Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Addison highlighted several positive signs of recovery, particularly in the external sector, where the country was able to build substantial reserve buffers, leading to relative stability in the local currency.

The governor noted that Ghana’s international reserves for 2024 exceeded targets set under the IMF-backed reforms, reaching 8.98 billion U.S. dollars. This improvement was largely driven by robust gold exports, which played a critical role in boosting economic growth. Addison expressed confidence that the external sector will continue its positive trajectory, supported by favorable commodity prices and improved production levels.

In terms of overall economic growth, Ghana surpassed expectations, with the economy expanding by 6.3 percent during the first three quarters of 2024. This stronger-than-anticipated growth, coupled with improved macroeconomic conditions, has had a positive ripple effect on the banking sector, Addison noted.

The economic recovery follows Ghana’s approval of a 3-billion-U.S.-dollar loan from the IMF in 2023, aimed at implementing reforms and steering the nation out of a severe economic crisis. With these positive developments, Ghana is now on a stronger path toward long-term stability and growth.