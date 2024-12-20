Ghana’s Economy to Slow in 2025 as Leadership Change and Policy Shifts Impact Growth

Ghana’s economy is expected to experience a slowdown in 2025, with real GDP growth forecast at 3.6 percent year-on-year, according to the Ghana Market Outlook 2025 report by Databank Research.

This marks a moderation from the robust recovery seen in 2024, driven by strong performance across several key sectors.

The anticipated slowdown is attributed to changes in government leadership following the upcoming elections. The new administration is expected to shift policy priorities and consolidate the achievements of the outgoing government, which may slow down the pace of policy implementation and sector activities in the short term.

In 2024, the economy showed strong growth, with GDP rising by 7.2 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, a significant improvement from 2.2 percent in the same period in 2023. Over the first three quarters of 2024, the economy expanded by an average of 6.3 percent, up from 2.6 percent in 2023. Growth was driven by the mining, information and communication, construction, and manufacturing sectors.

The agriculture sector, particularly cocoa, is expected to see moderate improvement in 2025, with government initiatives aimed at boosting cocoa production. However, growth will remain below historical averages due to ongoing climate challenges and limited financing. The agricultural sector is projected to grow at 3.1 percent year-on-year in 2025.

The industrial sector is expected to grow between 4 and 6 percent, bolstered by strong performance in gold mining and the emerging spodumene concentrate (lithium) industry. However, structural challenges such as energy sector debt and budget constraints could weigh on growth in construction and manufacturing. Support from international initiatives, including the World Bank’s energy sector recovery program, may provide some relief.

The services sector is poised to be a key driver of economic growth in 2025, supported by reforms such as potential tax reductions on electronic money transfers and imported goods. The sector’s expansion is expected to benefit from a recovery in financial services, the Ghana Financial Stability Fund, and the rollout of 5G networks.

In summary, Ghana’s economy is set for a slowdown in 2025 as leadership changes and policy adjustments take hold. However, growth is expected to remain resilient in key sectors, including services and industrial production, while the agricultural sector faces ongoing challenges.