Ghana’s Economy Will Turn Around Stronger – Frederick Kofi Ameyaw

Director-in-charge of Diaspora Affairs in the New Patriot Party(NPP), Frederick Kofi Ameyaw has said the government recognised the difficulties Ghanaians are facing and is determined to work hard to turn the economy around which has been much affected by COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

According to him,though the economic hardship had affected ordinary Ghanaians, the government was implementing policies that would bring the economy back to a better position.

He urged Ghanaians to have faith in the government because it was able to turn things around when it took office in 2017.

Frederick Kofi Ameyaw added the government took the country’s economy from the lowest growth rates in 2017 and brought it up to one of the fastest growing economies in the world, therefore, he indicated that it would be able to steer Ghana through the COVID pandemic and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war.

He was confident that the country’s economy would bounce back stronger, adding: “since 2020, the government has taken some very significant, proactive measures to minimise the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Ghana, according to him, recorded the lowest mortality rates in the world and one of the lowest infection rates because of the government decisiveness in making sure that the “pandemic was, as much as possible, prevented from having any significant impacts on the people,”Frederick Kofi Ameyaw exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenepa on Accra-based Original TV.