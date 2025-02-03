Ghana’s Education Crisis: Viral Cutlass Incident Sparks Debate on School Discipline

A shocking video of a student from Accra Academy Senior High School wielding a cutlass to flog two peers has reignited a national conversation about the collapse of discipline in Ghanaian schools.

The disturbing footage, which quickly went viral, has laid bare the growing culture of indiscipline among students and the erosion of authority within educational institutions. For many, the incident is a stark reminder of a deepening crisis that threatens the very foundation of Ghana’s education system.

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), did not mince words when addressing the issue on Channel One TV. “As a nation, character and conscience, we have lost it. We are now training people with knowledge, but for their character and conscience, we have lost it,” he lamented. Musah painted a grim picture of the current state of affairs, contrasting it with a time when schools were bastions of discipline and teachers commanded respect without fear of reprisal.

“When I was in elementary school, the headteacher was so empowered that no student could misbehave. Parents could even come to the school and report their wards to the teachers. Teachers, at the time, were empowered,” he recalled. Today, however, the landscape has shifted dramatically. Teachers, once respected figures of authority, now operate in an environment of fear. Musah highlighted instances where parents have physically assaulted teachers for disciplining their children, leaving educators hesitant to enforce rules.

“Today, teachers have been disabled. There are instances where when things happen at the school, the children will go and inform their parents, and they will come to the school and beat up the teacher. So, when things happen, the teachers cannot talk because when they do, either the students or the parents will come after you,” he explained.

This erosion of authority has created a vacuum in which student misconduct thrives. Incidents of violence, defiance, and outright disrespect are becoming increasingly common, with educators and administrators often powerless to intervene. The fear of social backlash, legal consequences, or confrontations with aggressive parents has left many schools struggling to maintain order.

Musah warned that the consequences of this trend extend far beyond the classroom. “It looks like nobody cares, and we are saying that it is free for all. The earlier we come together and empower the headteachers and school administrators like it used to be, the better for all of us,” he urged. His call to action underscores the urgent need for a collective effort to restore discipline and respect within Ghana’s education system.

The viral cutlass incident is not just an isolated act of violence—it is a symptom of a broader societal malaise. As Ghana grapples with this crisis, the question remains: can the nation reclaim the values of discipline and respect that once defined its schools, or will the current trajectory lead to further decline? For now, the answer lies in the hands of educators, parents, and policymakers, who must work together to rebuild a system that nurtures both knowledge and character.