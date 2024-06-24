Ghana’s EEP Gaining Momentum in Agricultural Transformation

The Economic Enclave Project (EEP), a monumental initiative aimed at revolutionizing Ghana’s agricultural landscape through a partnership between government and the private sector, is showing promising progress.

Initiated to bolster productivity and reduce import dependency, the EEP has secured 50,000 acres out of a targeted 110,000 across three regions. Notably, over 4,000 acres have been developed, accompanied by the construction of 80 kilometers of roads and extensive community engagement efforts.

Launched in December 2022, the project has already begun rice production in Kasunya, utilizing 10,000 secured acres in the Greater Accra region. The infrastructure buildout includes canals, drains, pumping stations, boreholes, and even a biogas facility for sustainable power generation.

In the Ashanti Region’s Kumawu enclave, efforts are focused on year-round tomato production with drip irrigation and an Afram river-fed pipeline. Similarly, in the Oti Region, 40 kilometers of roads are being constructed, complemented by irrigation systems supporting multiple harvests per year.

The EEP aims to generate over GH₵500 million annually once fully operational, contributing significantly to Ghana’s economic advancement goals. It aligns with broader strategies to slash imports by domesticating critical commodities and catalyzing economic diversification.

Underpinning the project is robust support from multilateral institutions and financial partners, including a $7 million climate fund grant from the World Food Programme. Additionally, over 10 anchor farmers are being empowered to scale operations, providing leadership and off-take for youth-led agribusiness ventures.

Matthew Armah, COO of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), emphasizes the project’s role in de-risking agriculture, making it more attractive for investors and sustainable for farmers. He highlights ongoing efforts to digitize agribusiness processes and promote district-wide adoption of the enclave model.

In conclusion, the Economic Enclave Project not only promises to transform Ghana’s agricultural sector but also stands as a cornerstone in the nation’s journey towards economic resilience and prosperity.