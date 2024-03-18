Ghana’s Election Year, Thomas Okine’s Pandemonium Agenda In Gbese Fouled

As usual of him, in every election year, Thomas Okine, the illegally self-acclaimed Gbese Maŋtse, Nii Ayi-Bonte, is nerving himself for a supreme chaos in Ga Mashie with a clandestinely obnoxious intention of dragging the state into the quagmire as the culprit. Thanks to the vigilance and forthright stance of the Shippi of the Ga State – Nii Okai Keteku II and the principal elder of Gbese – Aneje Mr James Asere Teiko Tagoe whose alertness resulted in the issuing of the stern warning to Thomas Okine. The National Security and the Ministry of Interior should rigorously, and as a matter of urgency, commence examining the culture-muddling practices of Thomas Okine: an investigation that should be followed by a caution statement to him and his three stooges namely Malam Issah, Mr Tetteh Nartey and Osofo Seth Aryee, who is not competent better

It is obvious that Thomas Okine’s infamous claim to the Gbese Stool was shot down in a court ruling DK Ofosu Quartey J, Justice of the High. Court, against his head of family , the late Tetteh Ahinakwa which reprimanded him for claiming erroneously that Akua Onidin AKWETEY Krobo Saki We was part of the 1941 Gbese Agreement.

In deed Thomas Okine cannot benefit from the continuing contempt arising out of this ruling. Neither can he attest to ever completing any legitimate installation rites to the GBESE Stool based on the complete rites of installation proceedings required by traditional installation proceedings with the complete participation of the Gbese Dzase.

It will immensely interest concerned statutory institutions, Traditional Councils and individuals to be enlightened about Thomas Okine’s serial actions and attitudes during election years, especially when the government of the day is NPP.

In 2008, in a “rambo style,” he illegitimately enstooled himself as Gbese Maŋtse when there was a substantive Gbese Manste in the person of Nii Okaidza II. After the usurpation, he vowed enstooling a Ga Maŋtse and a Nae Wulomo: a feat he successfully executed in spite of the existence of substantive ones; King Tackie Tawiah III ( Dr Joe Blankson) as Ga Maŋtse and Numoe Lakote Aduawushie, Nae Wulɔmɔ.

Further, in 2016, as elections were nearing, he came up again with another vow which he could not fulfill, which caused much mayhem among families and relatives associated with the Gbese stool. What did he do? He promised stepping down from the throne as Gbese Maŋtse should the then NPP Flag bearer and candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo wins the elections.

Here we are again in an election year 2024 and the same Thomas Okine under discussion is already getting poised with his display of “stolen” power to the detriment of the progress of the Gbese community. That, of course would have been another catastrophic event for the people of Gamashie. With his parochial craving of surrounding himself with ineligible individuals as himself, he wanted to elect his own Nii Shippi but was caught red-handed by the vigilance of Nii Shippi of the Ga State (Nii Okine Keteku II) and the principal elder of Gbese – Aneje Nii Asere Teiko Tagoe.

Other diabolical schemes include his acrimonious attack on Korle We and his attempting to install a Korle Wulɔmɔ over the substantive Numo Ayitey Koblah, which led to the shooting incidents that took the lives of two young men in the Ga Mashie area: the case is yet to be resolved in the court of law.

For the purposes of national security vis-a-vis civil unrest, and preservation of our sacred cultures as a people, the said Thomas Okine presenting himself as Chief of Gbese, must be sternly cautioned without reservation by the the National Security and the Ministry of Interior.

Enough of those culture-wrenching schemes and deeds that emanate from uncivic demeanour. Sanity in our cultural practices must be held in high esteem. For keeping sanity is a recipe for socio-economic development within our cultural setting as GaDaŋmes.

Hardy Nekai Nettey