Ghana’s Electoral Commission and Political Parties in Damongo Reach Agreement to Ensure Transparent Election Process

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and key political parties in the Damongo Constituency have come together to formalize an agreement aimed at ensuring transparency and fairness in the ongoing 2024 general elections.

The agreement, which involves representatives from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the Convention People’s Party (CPP), sets out clear steps for the collation and declaration of election results.

The collaboration is seen as a critical step in maintaining trust in the electoral process, particularly in the wake of potential disputes or delays. John S.B. Akakpo, the Regional Director of the EC, stressed the importance of the agreement, saying it would ensure a smooth process and encourage peace among all stakeholders. “All parties have committed to adhering to the outlined procedures to maintain peace and trust in the electoral system,” he said.

The agreement lays out specific measures, including the assembly of all statements of polls from both parliamentary and presidential elections. These results will be collated in cooperation between the EC and political party representatives to avoid miscommunication and ensure accuracy. The parliamentary election winner will be declared, and a summary of the presidential results will follow. In the event of disputes, the matter will be referred to the EC Chairperson for a final decision.

Salifu Be-Awuribe, Regional Secretary of the NDC, expressed confidence in the process, saying it was crucial for ensuring fairness. “This is the way forward. We believe in the transparency of this process and trust that the EC will handle the collation fairly. Our commitment is to ensure peace in the constituency,” he stated. Mohammed Issah, Regional Secretary of the NPP, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and respect for the established procedures. “While the elections have been competitive, we are determined to follow due process and respect the decisions made under this agreement,” he noted.

Noruwah Hafizina, the Regional Secretary of the CPP, also supported the agreement, calling it a positive step for Ghana’s democracy. “We commend the EC for bringing all stakeholders to the table,” Hafizina said.

This agreement highlights a collective effort to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, fostering transparency and collaboration in Ghana’s 2024 elections.