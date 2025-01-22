Ghana’s Electoral Commission Announces Timeline for 2025 Council of State Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has unveiled the timeline and requirements for the upcoming 2025 Council of State elections.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, January 22, the EC confirmed that the elections will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, across all regional capitals.

Aspiring candidates who wish to stand for election must submit their nomination forms along with two copies of a recent bust-sized photograph featuring a red background that clearly displays their full face and ears. The nomination forms will be available for download on the EC’s official website, and applicants are required to complete them in triplicate.

Nomination forms must be submitted to the Regional Directors of the EC in each region between Tuesday, January 28, and Friday, January 31, 2025, during the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm daily. Candidates must ensure that their nominations are proposed and seconded by two registered voters from the region and supported by an additional twenty registered voters from the same region.

Furthermore, candidates must consent to their nomination for election as a Member of the Council of State. The EC emphasized that completed nomination forms must be delivered to the designated Regional Directors’ offices within the specified period to ensure eligibility.