Ghana’s Electoral Commission Assures Public of Credibility Amid Controversial Incident

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has reassured the public that the integrity of the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections will remain intact, despite an incident involving an electoral officer transporting materials in a private vehicle.

In a statement, the EC confirmed that the officer, a District Electoral Officer from Afadjato South in the Volta Region, was found transporting electoral materials without security or proper protection, in violation of Commission policies. The officer has since been questioned by the Ghana Police Service, and the materials have been seized.

The Commission emphasized that while the incident was unfortunate, it will not affect the credibility of the elections, which are set to take place in just over a year. The EC continues to ensure that all election processes adhere to strict security and procedural standards.