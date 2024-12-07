Ghana’s Electoral Commission Confirms Voters Can Vote Without ID Cards

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) has reassured voters that they can still participate in the 2024 elections even if they do not have their voter ID cards.

In a social media post, the EC clarified that registered voters will be able to cast their ballots as long as they can provide their fingerprints and facial recognition for biometric verification.

This announcement addresses concerns from citizens who have misplaced or lost their voter ID cards, alleviating fears that they might be unable to vote. The EC’s update ensures that the biometric system will serve as an alternative form of identification at polling stations.