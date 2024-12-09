Ghana’s Electoral Commission Finalizes 2024 Election Results with Four Regions Left to Validate

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is in the final stages of validating the 2024 election results, with only four regions remaining to be confirmed. These regions include Greater Accra, Ashanti, Upper East, and Savanna.

Twelve regions have already been validated and endorsed by all political parties and independent candidates. This marks a significant step towards the completion of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections has conceded defeat and offered his congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama. Mahama’s victory has been widely acknowledged, and he is expected to address the nation once the Electoral Commission officially announces the certified results.

With the final validation process underway, Ghanaians eagerly await the official conclusion of the electoral process and Mahama’s upcoming address.