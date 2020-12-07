Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) removed some of its officers from polling station duties on Monday for tampering with ballot papers in the ongoing general election, according to a statement.

The EC said, “There have been isolated cases of presidential ballots being tampered with at some polling stations in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies.”

“The commission, working with the police has identified the suspected officers and removed them from post pending further investigation,” said the statement.

It said that some of the polling officers had allegedly issued out presidential ballot papers with only 11 instead of 12 candidates. It was later detected that these officials had torn the ballot papers at the wrong place, leaving the portion of incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the booklet.

Polls opened in all 16 regions across Ghana early Monday for eligible voters to elect new political leaders for the country.