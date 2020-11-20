The Electoral Commission (EC) in Ghana said Thursday that it has been prepared to conduct a credible general election next month.

Director of the electoral services Siriboe Quarcoe told local media that the commission has met various political parties at an inter-party advisory committee meeting to demonstrate the EC’s preparedness for the upcoming general election.

“They were satisfied with the processes that we have put in place to conduct the polls. We demonstrated the way the biometric verification device works, and they all accepted it and commended the EC for a good job,” he said. The West African country will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators.

In all, 12 candidates, have been approved by the EC to contest in the presidential election. Political analysts said that the presidential contest will mainly run between incumbent President and New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President and National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama. This is the third time the duo will be contesting the presidential election. Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.