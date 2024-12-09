Ghana’s Electoral Commission Set to Announce 2024 Presidential Election Results

Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) is preparing to announce the official results of the 2024 presidential election.

The much-anticipated declaration will be made at 4:30 PM today and will be broadcast live across all Media General platforms, including TV3, 3FM, 3news.com, and Onua TV.

During a press conference in Accra earlier today, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Commissioner for Operations at the EC, urged political party supporters to avoid gathering at the National Collation Centre. He emphasized that such actions are not only unnecessary but also breach legal guidelines.

Tettey appealed to all political actors and their supporters to maintain peace and patience as the EC continues its work to finalize the collation of results.