Ghana’s Electricity Company Cracks Down on Widespread Meter Tampering

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has sounded the alarm over a growing epidemic of meter tampering, which is costing the utility millions in lost revenue and driving up technical losses.

At a press conference on Monday, February 3, ECG officials revealed that in the Dansoman area alone, nearly 10% of the 70,000 installed meters have been illegally manipulated to under-record electricity consumption.

This widespread practice, often carried out in collusion with unscrupulous contractors, is crippling the company’s operations and undermining its financial stability.

Acting Managing Director David Boadi Asamoah issued a stern warning to those involved, vowing to pursue legal action against offenders. “We will conduct thorough investigations, and there are laws in this country. After our investigations, law enforcement agencies like the police will take over,” he stated. Asamoah expressed frustration over the unpatriotic behavior of customers and contractors who exploit the system, describing it as a direct threat to the company’s ability to deliver reliable services.

The issue of meter tampering is not just a financial headache for ECG—it’s a national concern. Technical losses caused by these illegal activities erode the gains made in the energy sector, ultimately affecting the broader economy. The company’s losses translate into higher costs for honest consumers and strain the already fragile power infrastructure.

ECG’s crackdown comes at a critical time, as the utility seeks to modernize its operations and improve service delivery. However, the battle against meter tampering is an uphill one, requiring not only stricter enforcement but also a shift in public attitudes. Asamoah called for greater civic responsibility, urging Ghanaians to report suspicious activities and refrain from engaging in practices that harm the nation’s progress.

The stakes are high. If left unchecked, the rampant tampering could destabilize Ghana’s energy sector, leaving both the company and its customers in the dark. For now, ECG is drawing a hard line, signaling that the days of impunity are over. Whether this will be enough to deter future violations remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the fight to safeguard Ghana’s electricity supply is far from over.