Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah Divides Fans After Commonwealth Title Fight in London

Ghanaian boxer Elvis “Soldier Boxer” Ahorgah has become the subject of heated debate among fans following his recent Commonwealth super middleweight title bout against Britain’s Callum Simpson at Wembley Arena.

While some critics argue the 13-3-0 fighter underperformed in the February 1 clash, others—including those who witnessed the fight firsthand—are hailing his resilience on a daunting international stage.

Nii Oblie, a Ghanaian boxing enthusiast based in the UK who attended the match, dismissed claims of a poor showing. “Fighting at Wembley for the first time is no joke,” he insisted. “The lighting alone can wear you down. Soldier Boxer held his own.” Oblie, known locally as ‘Ebusua,’ emphasized that Ahorgah’s composure under the glare of the arena’s intense lights—a stark contrast to Ghana’s modest venues—deserved praise, not criticism.

Beyond the ring, Ahorgah appears to have charmed British fans. Oblie recounted scenes of the boxer posing for photos and signing autographs relentlessly in the lead-up to the fight, winning admiration for his charisma. “Elvis is the toast of fans here,” Oblie said, noting the boxer’s popularity at the Hilton Hotel and rapport with Sky Sports crews. “People keep inviting him everywhere—he’s won hearts even if the judges didn’t favor him.”

Ahorgah’s trainer, Ebenezer “Killer” Adjei of Accra’s Black Panthers Gym, echoed this sentiment, framing the bout as a career milestone rather than a setback. “Performing at that level abroad, with unfamiliar weather and culture, is a victory in itself,” Adjei argued. He revealed that Ahorgah’s blend of showmanship and skill has already secured him another UK fight opportunity, stressing that critics unfamiliar with boxing’s grueling realities should “encourage, not discourage” athletes.

For his part, Ahorgah defended his approach, framing boxing as equal parts sport and spectacle. “This is showbiz,” he said. “You have to hype the fight, entertain the crowd—and I did exactly that.” His flair, he noted, delighted promoters and broadcast crews, underscoring his appeal as a marketable figure in the sport.

The mixed reactions to Ahorgah’s performance reveal a deeper tension in boxing fandom: the clash between raw results and the intangible grind of competing globally. While detractors focus on the scorecards, supporters see a fighter navigating the pressures of international spotlight—a narrative familiar to athletes from nations with limited boxing infrastructure.

As Ahorgah prepares for his next UK bout, the debate rages on. But one thing is clear: his combination of grit and charm has etched his name into conversations far beyond Accra, proving that sometimes, how you fight matters as much as whether you win.