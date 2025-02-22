Ghana’s Energy Minister Denies ECG Sale, Eyes Private Sector Partnerships to Revive Ailing Utility

Energy Minister John Jinapor has categorically denied rumors of plans to sell the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), calling such claims “untrue” during a visit to the West African Gas Pipeline Company Station in Tema.

While dismissing privatization, he confirmed the government’s intent to involve private sector players to overhaul the struggling state-owned utility. “ECG will not be sold,” Jinapor declared, emphasizing that partnerships—not ownership transfers—are being explored to address operational inefficiencies and financial instability crippling Ghana’s power distributor.

The announcement comes amid mounting pressure on ECG, which faces spiraling debts and systemic losses. Jinapor acknowledged the energy sector’s strain, revealing that the government has diverted funds meant for hospitals, roads, and other infrastructure to settle $75 million owed to gas suppliers like N-Gas and WAPCo. “This is unsustainable,” he said, arguing that private expertise could modernize ECG’s aging infrastructure, reduce non-payment rates, and curb revenue leaks.

Ghanaians, however, remain wary. The ghost of the 2019 Power Distribution Services (PDS) concession—a botched 20-year deal terminated after seven months over fraudulent insurance guarantees—looms large. Critics cite the PDS fiasco as proof of weak oversight and corruption risks in public-private deals. Jinapor sought to reassure citizens, pledging a “transparent and accountable” framework for future partnerships. Key proposals include management contracts with global energy firms, public-private financing for smart grids, and outsourcing revenue collection to slash losses from theft and billing inefficiencies.

The stakes are high. ECG’s collapse could trigger blackouts, deepen Ghana’s fiscal deficit, and deter foreign investors. Yet, analysts note that Ghana has little choice but to reform. Years of underinvestment, political interference, and $1.6 billion in sectoral debts have left ECG reliant on taxpayer-funded bailouts. A World Bank-backed turnaround plan in 2019 failed to deliver, leaving privatization-lite models as one of the few remaining options.

Jinapor’s assurances may temper fears of a fire sale, but skepticism persists. Civil society groups warn that private partners could prioritize profits over rural electrification or affordable tariffs. Success, observers say, hinges on airtight contracts, independent monitoring, and a clear exit strategy if partners underdeliver. For now, the government walks a tightrope: reviving ECG without repeating past mistakes—or losing public trust.