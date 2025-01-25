Ghana’s Energy Minister Dismisses Concerns Over ECG Privatization

Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has sought to reassure the public about the future of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), firmly dispelling fears that the government plans to sell the state-owned power distribution company.

During the inauguration of a seven-member technical committee tasked with restructuring ECG, the minister emphasized that any potential changes would involve extensive stakeholder consultations and prioritization of local participation.

“Let me assure the nation that we have not decided to sell ECG,” Jinapor stated, directly addressing widespread concerns about the privatization of the company. He clarified that the government’s objective is not to divest from ECG entirely but to engage the private sector to help address the challenges within the company, while ensuring that local interests remain a central part of the plan.

Ghana’s energy sector has been plagued with issues such as high operational costs, mounting debts, and inefficiencies in power distribution. These ongoing problems have prompted successive governments to seek long-term solutions to stabilize and improve the sector’s performance. Jinapor stressed the urgency of these reforms, warning that the sector is on the brink of collapse without prompt intervention.

“The energy sector is bleeding, and if nothing is done in the shortest possible time, the sector will collapse,” Jinapor cautioned. His remarks highlight the critical need for a comprehensive restructuring plan, which the newly established committee is tasked with delivering within one month. The committee will work to develop a roadmap that outlines the necessary steps for revitalizing ECG.

Jinapor assured that the restructuring process would be conducted with transparency and inclusivity at its core. “We want this to be done in a transparent, effective, and responsible way,” he said. He emphasized that the committee’s efforts would involve consulting all relevant stakeholders, including ECG workers, staff unions, consumers, and other key players in the energy sector.

As the committee embarks on the restructuring process, Jinapor’s statements signal the government’s intention to overhaul ECG without losing sight of the critical role local participation and accountability will play in shaping the future of Ghana’s energy sector.