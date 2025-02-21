Ghana’s Energy Minister Pledges Grid Stabilization Within Weeks Amid Mounting Public Frustration

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has urged citizens to endure ongoing power disruptions for “two more weeks,” promising imminent relief from the erratic electricity supply plaguing households and businesses nationwide.

His appeal, made during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen program Thursday, follows weeks of sporadic blackouts that have reignited memories of Ghana’s 2012–2016 “dumsor” crisis.

“We inherited a fragile energy sector, but our interventions are taking root,” Jinapor asserted, attributing the instability to systemic neglect by previous administrations. While he declined to detail specific measures, the minister expressed confidence that upgrades to transmission infrastructure and negotiations with independent power producers would soon yield results.

The assurances come amid growing public skepticism. Social media buzzes with #DumsorIsBack, as residents document hours-long outages disrupting daily life and stifling small enterprises. “My refrigerated goods spoil daily. How long must we ‘bear with’ empty promises?” fumed Accra-based caterer Ama Serwah, echoing widespread discontent.

Critics argue the government’s timeline lacks transparency. Energy analyst Kojo Pumpuni Asante cautioned, “Grid stability requires more than quick fixes—it demands honest dialogue about financing gaps and legacy debts choking the sector.” Ghana’s energy woes stem partly from $1.6 billion in overdue payments to power generators, a fiscal hangover Jinapor’s team has yet to fully address.

Despite the turbulence, the minister struck an optimistic note, vowing to “break the cycle of short-termism” with sustainable reforms. Yet for Ghanaians counting the days—and candles—until relief arrives, patience wears as thin as the grid itself.