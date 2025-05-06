Ghana’s Energy Minister to Address Oil and Green Transition at Global Forum

Ghana’s Energy Minister John Jinapor will join African energy leaders at the 2025 Africa Energy Forum in Houston this week to discuss balancing oil development with renewable energy transition.

The high-level gathering comes as Ghana seeks to attract new investments while managing its existing energy sector challenges and transitioning toward cleaner power sources.

The forum’s focus on Africa’s energy investment landscape arrives at a critical moment for the continent, which holds significant untapped oil and gas reserves alongside valuable green minerals needed for the global energy transition. Jinapor’s participation follows his recent appointment as Energy and Green Transition Minister, positioning him to outline Ghana’s strategy for maintaining energy security while meeting climate commitments.

Ghana’s energy sector currently contributes about 8% to national GDP, with oil production from fields like Jubilee and TEN playing a significant role. However, the country also faces mounting sector debts and the challenge of integrating renewable energy into its grid. The minister is expected to highlight ongoing projects including the 250 megawatt Pwalugu multipurpose dam and solar energy initiatives while addressing concerns about investment barriers.

A key discussion point will be Ghana’s pending Ewoyaa lithium project, which has faced delays in parliamentary approval. The $250 million project represents Ghana’s first major foray into green mineral extraction but has been stalled by legislative scrutiny. Energy analysts suggest such delays risk making Ghana less competitive as neighboring countries move faster to develop their mineral resources.

The forum will also examine broader regulatory challenges facing Africa’s energy sector. Participants including Nigeria’s Heineken Lokpobiri and Congo’s Bruno Itoua will discuss how to create investment-friendly policies that balance immediate economic needs with long-term sustainability goals. Recent data shows fossil fuel investments in Africa declining by 30% since 2022 as global capital shifts toward renewables, creating pressure for African nations to adapt their strategies.

Ghana’s approach reflects the complex calculations many resource-rich African nations face. While committed to increasing renewable energy capacity, the country continues to develop its hydrocarbon resources, including recent discoveries in the Keta Basin. The government maintains that oil revenues remain essential for funding the energy transition and broader development goals.

The Houston discussions may influence policy directions across the continent as African nations seek to maximize the value of their natural resources during the energy transition. For Ghana, the forum provides an opportunity to reassure investors about the stability of its energy policies while demonstrating progress on reforms to improve the business environment. The outcomes could help shape the next phase of energy sector development in Ghana and across Africa as the global energy landscape continues to evolve.

Energy economists note that Ghana’s ability to attract investment will depend on demonstrating consistent policy implementation and regulatory transparency. The country’s recent improvements in electricity generation and distribution provide a positive case study, but challenges remain in creating an optimal environment for both traditional and renewable energy projects. As global energy markets transform, Ghana’s participation in forums like AEF 2025 helps position the country as a serious player in both conventional and emerging energy sectors.