Ghana’s energy prospects will be geared towards carbon neutrality – Minister

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says Ghana remains committed to a clean energy sector within the context of its energy transition framework.

Contributing to a panel discussion on the energy sector at the opening session of UK-Africa Industrial Decarbonisation Ministerial Tour on Monday, 17th July, 2023, Dr. Prempeh said, Ghana has made great strides in developing a transition framework that will ensure a just and an equitable transition towards achieving net zero. According to the Minister Ghana has also made significant progress in advancing its national energy policy.

This he said is supported by the Ministry of Energy’s vision for a clean power sector and also underpinned by efforts to provide universal access to electricity by 2024 which currently stands at 88.85%, as well as increasing the installed capacity of modern renewable energy in the energy mix to 10% by 2030.

The Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South indicated that, the country’s energy transition framework is being implemented to the latter “our energy transition framework around which some of these bold decisions revolve has been developed to provide a clear-blue print towards achieving net zero in a just and an equitable manner, which provides a firm basis for the judicious exploitation of our other God-given energy resources” The framework, the Minister emphasized is being developed into an investor-friendly one, as it provides key opportunities for strategic investment.

According to the Minister, Ghana’s economy will be fueled largely by electricity with a future electricity demand modelled at 380,000 GWh with a corresponding installed generation capacity of 83GW by 2070. “An estimated 200Million ton of CO2 equivalent emission will be saved” he said

He further said that Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contribution to the Paris Agreement has been revised and presented at COP26 with new targets in key sectors of the economy. Emission reduction target he says stands at 68Million Tons of CO2

He called for massive investment in Ghana’s energy sector as he reiterated efforts at converting the energy transition framework into an investor-friendly one.

The UK-Africa Industrial Decarbonization road show will continue in Edinburgh, Leeds and New castle in the coming days in July with the aim of bringing issues on the subject to the front burner for discussion.