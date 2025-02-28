Ghana’s Energy Sector Buckles Under Debt as Mahama Rolls Out Rescue Plan

Ghana’s energy sector, saddled with a crippling GHS 70 billion debt, faces renewed turmoil as unpaid bills to power producers and deferred infrastructure maintenance threaten a return to the erratic blackouts known locally as dumsor.

President John Mahama, acknowledging the “inherited crisis,” has launched a sweeping reform agenda to stabilize the sector, even as doubts linger over the government’s capacity to untangle years of financial mismanagement.

Despite collecting GHS 45 billion through the Energy Sector Levies Act (ESLA) since 2017, the sector’s debts have ballooned, leaving Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and fuel suppliers owed millions. The cash crunch forced the postponement of critical maintenance on the West African Gas Pipeline, originally slated for 2024, and pushed the government to scramble for emergency fuel imports to avert nationwide blackouts. “We’ve had to make tough choices to keep the lights on,” Mahama admitted, citing “unsustainable” legacy debts and pledging a March 2025 completion date for pipeline repairs to restore gas flows from Nigeria.

Central to Mahama’s recovery blueprint is a restructuring of revenue management. A unified collections account and stricter enforcement of the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM)—a system prioritizing payments to generators and fuel suppliers—aim to curb inefficiencies. The Energy Ministry has also enlisted private firms to overhaul metering and billing, a move tested in a pilot project with Enclave Power Limited. The initiative, which boosted revenue collection to 99% in Ghana’s Free Zones Enclave, offers hope for scaling reforms across the struggling Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), where technical losses and unpaid bills drain resources.

Yet the crisis extends beyond electricity. Ghana’s oil production has plummeted by 32% since 2019, driven by regulatory uncertainty and investor flight, gutting the once-vibrant upstream hub of Sekondi-Takoradi. Mahama vows to revive the sector through investor-friendly policies, though skeptics note similar pledges have faltered in the past.

Meanwhile, the government is eyeing a green transition to reduce reliance on costly crude imports. Plans include maximizing gas-fired power generation and establishing a Renewable Energy Fund to spur solar projects and electric vehicle infrastructure. While ambitious, analysts question the feasibility of rapid diversification amid fiscal constraints.

Critics argue the root challenges—political interference, bureaucratic inertia, and a culture of non-payment for utilities—remain unaddressed. “Reforms look good on paper, but Ghana’s energy sector has a long history of half-measures,” said Accra-based financial Journalist Roger A. Agana, who was not involved in the government’s plan. “Without tackling corruption and improving governance, debt will keep piling up.”

For ordinary Ghanaians, patience wears thin. Frequent power fluctuations already disrupt businesses and households, stirring grim memories of the 2012–2016 dumsor era. “We’re told reforms are coming, but our transformers still explode monthly,” said Accra shop owner. “Action can’t wait.”

As Mahama’s team races to implement changes, the stakes are high: success could stabilize Ghana’s economy and restore faith in public institutions; failure risks deepening the crisis—and plunging the nation back into darkness.