Ghana’s Entrepreneurs Juggle Hustles and Financial Stress Amid Retirement Blind Spots

A new study by Old Mutual Ghana paints a vivid picture of the financial tightrope walked by the nation’s entrepreneurs, revealing a landscape marked by relentless side hustles, crippling stress, and scant retirement planning.

The Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor (OMFSM), which tracks financial behaviors among urban working Ghanaians, underscores the resilience—and vulnerabilities—of a sector vital to the economy.

The Hustle Economy

Nearly a quarter of working Ghanaians (24%) juggle multiple income streams, while 54% own or co-own businesses, per the report. Most ventures are solo operations (64%) or micro-enterprises with fewer than five employees (32%), heavily concentrated in the informal sector (78%). This informal dominance, while a testament to entrepreneurial grit, exposes gaps in financial inclusion and access to formal banking services.

Debt, Stress, and Hope

Financial anxiety looms large: 65% of business owners report high stress levels, with 42% constantly worried about income stability. Yet, optimism persists—94% believe their financial situation will improve. Priorities skew toward immediate needs: securing income (73%), safe investments (46%), and expense management (44%). Debt, however, is managed with surprising discipline, suggesting a pragmatic approach to survival in volatile markets.

Savings: Short-Term Gains, Long-Term Risks

Entrepreneurs prioritize savings for business continuity (38%), children’s education (33%), medical costs (31%), and emergencies (28%). However, retirement planning lags alarmingly: only 21% save for their later years, and just 16% feel confident their nest eggs will suffice. “This short-term focus risks leaving a generation unprepared for old age,” warns Rita Boateng, Old Mutual Ghana’s Customer Service and Marketing Executive.

Informal Safeguards

Trust in informal systems remains high. Susu clubs, a traditional savings method, are used by 44% of business owners—far outpacing non-entrepreneurs (28%). Cash savings stashed at home (34%) are preferred for their “convenience and security,” highlighting lingering distrust in formal banking.

The Advisory Gap

Despite financial pressures, only 31% of entrepreneurs seek professional advice, with 49% unsure where to turn. This advisory void leaves many navigating complex decisions—from debt management to investment—without expert guidance.

The report urges financial institutions to bridge these gaps through accessible literacy programs and affordable retirement products like annuities, which remain underused. Old Mutual, which introduced its Ghana operations in 2013, emphasizes its role in providing tailored solutions, from pensions to insurance, tailored to local realities.

“Entrepreneurs are the backbone of Ghana’s economy, but their financial well-being is fragile,” says Boateng. “Strategic planning, coupled with the right tools, can turn today’s hustles into tomorrow’s legacies.”

As Ghana’s gig economy booms, the OMFSM serves as both a warning and a roadmap—a reminder that financial resilience requires more than hard work; it demands foresight, education, and systemic support. For the nation’s self-made business owners, the path to prosperity lies in balancing survival today with security for tomorrow.

The Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor surveys urban/peri-urban Ghanaians aged 25–59 earning ≥GH₵1,000 monthly. Old Mutual Ghana offers life insurance, pensions, and savings plans.