Ghana’s EPA Transforms into Environmental Protection Authority Under New Act

In a landmark move to strengthen environmental governance, Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially transitioned into the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), following the enactment of the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124).

The new legislation repeals and replaces the 1994 EPA Act (Act 490), marking a significant upgrade in the legal framework for environmental management in the country.

The transformation aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s ambitious environmental policy agenda, which prioritizes climate change resilience, sustainable waste management, and biodiversity conservation. To lead this revitalized institution, President Mahama appointed Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, a renowned climate scientist, as the CEO of the Authority.

Prof. Klutse’s appointment signals a shift toward science-driven environmental governance. In her new role, she will oversee the implementation of the Authority’s expanded mandate, which includes fostering innovation, building strategic partnerships, and ensuring accountability in environmental management. “This is a pivotal moment for Ghana’s environmental future. We are committed to driving policies that protect our ecosystems while promoting sustainable development,” Prof. Klutse stated.

The Environmental Protection Act, 2025, empowers the Authority to address Ghana’s most pressing environmental challenges. Key focus areas include:

Environmental Protection: Strengthening the preservation of ecosystems and biodiversity to combat deforestation and habitat loss.

Pesticides Control and Management: Regulating the use and disposal of pesticides to minimize harm to human health and the environment.

Management of Hazardous Wastes: Introducing sustainable solutions for the disposal of hazardous and electronic waste.

Coordination of Climate Change Responses: Enhancing Ghana’s adaptation and mitigation strategies to build resilience against climate impacts.

The transition to an Authority underscores Ghana’s commitment to aligning its environmental policies with international standards. By elevating the EPA’s status, the government aims to position Ghana as a leader in sustainable environmental governance in West Africa.

President Mahama’s administration has emphasized its dedication to tackling critical issues such as deforestation, pollution, and climate adaptation. The restructuring of the EPA is expected to enhance institutional capacity and promote sustainable practices across key sectors, particularly mining, which has historically posed significant environmental challenges.

In a public notice, the Environmental Protection Authority announced that all correspondence, engagements, and activities must now reflect its new status. The Authority also urged stakeholders, including businesses, communities, and government agencies, to collaborate in achieving its mandate.

Environmental advocates have welcomed the transition, describing it as a timely response to Ghana’s growing environmental crises. “This is a bold step forward. The new Act provides the tools needed to address issues like illegal mining, plastic pollution, and climate change,” said Kofi Asante, an environmental policy analyst.

However, some experts caution that the success of the Authority will depend on effective implementation and enforcement. “Laws alone are not enough. We need strong leadership, adequate funding, and public cooperation to make this vision a reality,” noted Dr. Ama Serwah, an environmental scientist.

As Ghana grapples with the dual challenges of economic development and environmental preservation, the transformation of the EPA into an Authority represents a critical step toward balancing these priorities. With Prof. Klutse at the helm, the Environmental Protection Authority is poised to drive meaningful change, ensuring that Ghana’s natural resources are protected for future generations.

The global community will be watching closely as Ghana embarks on this new chapter in environmental governance. For now, the message is clear: sustainability is no longer an option but a necessity.