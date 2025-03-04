Ghana’s Eurobonds Slide as Energy Debt Warning Rattles Investors

Ghana’s eurobonds tumbled to one-month lows on Tuesday, emerging as the worst performers in developing markets, after Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson issued a stark warning that the nation’s energy sector debt could balloon to $9 billion by 2027 without urgent intervention.

The sell-off underscores mounting investor anxiety over Ghana’s fragile economic recovery and its capacity to meet debt obligations amid lingering structural crises.

Dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2035 slid 1.1% to 73.3 cents on the dollar, while 2030 securities dropped 0.9% to 77.83 cents, according to Bloomberg data. The declines followed Forson’s address at a national economic dialogue in Accra, where he revealed that Ghana’s energy debt already stood at $4.5 billion by the end of 2024. “Radical measures are non-negotiable to avert a full-blown crisis,” he asserted, attributing the spiraling liabilities to chronic inefficiencies at the state-run Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), including distribution losses, uncompetitive power generation, and tariffs set below production costs.

The ECG, tasked with supplying electricity to 12 million customers, currently recoups just 62% of the power it purchases for resale—a hemorrhage that has drained public coffers and amplified calls for sector reform. Forson’s warning arrives as Ghana navigates a precarious fiscal tightrope: the government restructured $47.5 billion of public debt last October, including its eurobonds, yet remains locked in negotiations with 60 international banks to rework $2.7 billion in loans.

President John Mahama, elected in December on promises to revive an economy still reeling from a 2022 sovereign default and a $3 billion IMF bailout, faces mounting pressure to stabilize energy finances while adhering to austerity measures. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor signaled a pivot toward privatization, stating the government would decide within six months whether to sell off distribution assets or adopt concession models allowing private operators to manage grids temporarily.

Analysts caution that Ghana’s energy quagmire threatens to derail its IMF program and spook investors further. “Doubling energy debt would strain an already fragile fiscal framework,” said economist. “Without credible reforms, bondholders may brace for extended turbulence.”

The eurobond slump reflects broader skepticism about Ghana’s ability to balance reform momentum with political realities. While Mahama’s administration has pledged to slash spending and attract private investment, structural bottlenecks—such as ECG’s inefficiencies and legacy debts—remain entrenched. For global markets, the stakes are clear: Ghana’s success in overhauling its energy sector could determine whether it emerges as a post-default turnaround story or spirals into a deeper financial crisis.

As Accra weighs its options, the clock ticks louder. The next six months, experts say, could define Ghana’s economic trajectory for years to come.